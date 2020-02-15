TRAVERSE CITY — Road raging could put on the brakes for a Traverse City man.
Grand Traverse County prosecutors are reviewing potential charges against the 46-year-old after a Tuesday accusation that he slugged another driver.
Deputies arrived on the scene just after 3:15 p.m., where they encountered the man’s lightly bleeding, swollen-faced accuser, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark.
The man, a 34-year-old Kingsley resident, told investigators he was driving eastbound along Cedar Run Road when a black Jeep cut him off.
“He had to, quote, ‘Lay on the brakes,’” Clark said.
The Kingsley man told deputies the Jeep immediately pulled onto the shoulder to let him pass, and he continued along.
The Jeep soon appeared in his rearview mirror, however.
The other driver continued following to the intersection of Harris and Long Lake. That’s where the Kingsley man claims the Jeep’s driver, a “very big guy,” stepped out of the car.
He stormed over to the accuser’s truck, and the Kingsley man obliged him by rolling down his window, Clark said.
The man was aggressive, Clark added, demanding the other driver “Get out of his truck” and insulting the man’s mother in a string of expletives.
The Kingsley man told investigators he responded by angrily asking why the Jeep driver cut him off and, according to an interview with the suspect, insulted the man’s curvy figure.
“And boom — he was struck in the face,” Clark said.
The Traverse City man, who officers tracked down after interviewing his accuser, denied the punch.
He said he had plenty of room when he pulled out in front of the truck and told deputies the truck’s driver was “Right on his a--.”
He also said that as he pulled over, the other driver yelled and “gestured wildly” at him.
The Traverse City man added that when he pulled up to the intersection, the Kingsley man was leaning out his driver’s side window shouting and gesturing, and when he approached the truck, the other man “appeared to get out of his vehicle,” Clark said.
He told deputies he remembers “feeling a sensation in his hand” as he closed the truck’s door on the suspect before walking away. The Kingsley man shouted out his window after him — “You’re going to jail, buddy,” Clark added.
The Kingsley man declined medical attention. When officers arrived on-scene, he was holding a snow-filled plastic bag to his face.
Charges are yet to be filed, pending review of the case.
