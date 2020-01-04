TRAVERSE CITY — The week’s second late-night break-in has investigators busy.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a motion sensor alarm just after 2:40 a.m. Friday at GT Vapor on U.S. 31 near Chum’s Corners.
They discovered a shattered window and several pieces of missing merchandise, according to Capt. Randy Fewless.
Video reviewed at the scene shows a pair of suspects peering into the building before disappearing, he added. They return into frame a few minutes later with a rock, which one of the suspects lobbed through the store’s window.
“They were in and out quickly, probably knew exactly what they were looking for,” Fewless said.
A K9 unit tracked the burglars east to Marge Ann Drive, but the trail went cold there, Fewless said.
“We believe these people left on foot,” he added. “And either on foot went through that area or potentially had a car parked in that area.
“That’s an unknown right now.”
Investigators are still waiting on a final tally of what was stolen and how much the items are worth. Fewless said it appears the bigger loss will be damage to the shop.
It rings similar to a break-in at the Crossing Circle Sprint store early Thursday morning.
“It’s the same type of MO, but we don’t believe it’s related in any way,” Fewless said. “Probably a copycat.”
Investigators are working to recover video from the store, and plan to survey nearby businesses in hopes of recovering other video of the early morning incident.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.