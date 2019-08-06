TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators hunt Tuesday for a driver they said clipped a man on a motorized bicycle and then took off.
The incident, which left a 24-year-old man with minor injuries, occurred around the still-dark 6 a.m. on Supply Road, about a half-mile north of Williamsburg Road. The man told Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies that he’d been clipped from behind hard enough to knock the car’s side mirror off, which was recovered.
Investigators believe the mirror belongs to a charcoal gray Ford Fusion.
“We’re not sure if it was accidental, incidental, on purpose. We don’t know yet,” said Acting Lt. Chris Oosse.
Another driver stopped to help the man after the crash and upon his insistence, drove him to work, Oosse added. The man’s boss told him he needed to go to the hospital.
Oosse said the main was treated for minor injuries, including road rash, at Munson Medical Center before reporting the incident later in the morning.
Investigators are seeking any tips or witnesses who may have seen the early morning driver.
