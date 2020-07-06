INTERLOCHEN — The search for a 78-year-old man who disappeared on Green Lake Saturday has come to an end.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department divers found Michael Henry Emaus’ body in the early evening Sunday with help from the department’s drone team and side scan sonar team
They joined a larger rescue team that spent Saturday night and Sunday looking for the man, including Department of Natural Resources officers and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
A 911 call from the man’s girlfriend alerted investigators to the disappearance around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. They’d been enjoying the lake earlier in the day when his pontoon boat encountered mechanical problems. He was an “avid swimmer,” the Record-Eagle previously reported, and opted to swim back to shore to grab his other boat to tow the ailing pontoon, according to investigators.
His girlfriend could only watch as she slowly lost sight of him amid the waves. Hours later, another boater offered her a tow.
She came home to an empty house.
