TRAVERSE CITY — A runaway car and a Taser ended a shopping spree with counterfeit money at the Grand Traverse Mall, investigators said.
The Monday morning incident drew deputies after a 911 call from the Target store — Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis said that rang in around 11 a.m., but a slew of identical calls of counterfeit bills came in from 9 a.m. on.
Each concerned a pair of downstate men — both 23 years old, Giddis said — buying goods with fake $50 bills bearing the same serial number.
A deputy confronted the men in the mall’s parking lot, where a struggle ensued.
Giddis said the deputy approached the car, prompting the driver, a Benton Harbor man, to throw the vehicle in reverse and back up.
They ignored repeated commands from the deputy, who grabbed hold of the driver and shocked him with a Taser, according to Giddis.
The officer pulled the driver from the car, but wasn’t able to cuff him before the now-unmanned car began rolling through the parking lot.
The deputy, forced into a quick decision, rushed after the car and managed to keep it from hitting anyone or anything, Giddis said. He shifted the car into park and arrested the more compliant passenger, a Kalamazoo man.
The un-cuffed driver made a run for it, crossing the road and heading toward Petsmart and Ulta stores.
“The deputy had a lot going on,” Giddis said.
The driver was arrested near an apartment complex behind Home Depot.
Investigators confirmed fake bills were used at Walgreens, Target and Walmart, though Giddis said he suspects several other businesses were hit, judging by the merchandise found in the car.
Investigators also found a gun in the car.
Investigators are recommending charges of criminal enterprise, passing counterfeit bills and resisting/obstructing police. A report will be sent to county prosecutors.
“This thing’s ongoing, it’s going to drag on for weeks,” Giddis said. “And we’re also going to be getting more $50 bills from businesses saying ‘Hey, here’s a 50 that’s not real.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.