TRAVERSE CITY — Two men landed in jail — and jobless — after investigators said they tried to break into their boss’ trailer late at night.
Deputies responded to the scene — a residential construction site on Black Bark Lane, off Garfield Road in East Bay Township — after a call from a neighbor. They claimed to catch some suspicious noises, akin to something breaking, and odd activity at the lot across the street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
Soon after, they spotted a light-colored pickup truck pulling out of the site toward the main road.
Responding deputies were heading down the tree-lined residential street when a pickup fitting that description passed by. They pulled a U-turn to pursue the truck, a silver Chevy Silverado Giddis described as “crudely spray-painted black,” in time to catch one of the men tossing a pair of black gloves from the passenger-side window. The car’s license plate had a rag duct-taped over it.
“Neither one in the truck knew how that happened,” Giddis said. “But the driver had duct tape in his pocket.”
A traffic stop revealed two men — a 35-year-old driver and his 27-year-old passenger, both from Traverse City — along with bandanas and gloves, a headlamp and a backpack carrying a hammer, pry bar, chisel and another flashlight, Giddis said.
The driver had a suspended license, Giddis added, and his passenger was out on parole in an unrelated case.
“They claimed to just be out two-tracking, not doing anything wrong,” he said.
Deputies arrested the men on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, driving under a suspended license and violating parole.
Another deputy found the discarded glove and a balaclava, a face covering akin to a ski mask, Giddis said.
Investigations of the scene revealed nothing missing or disturbed from the home itself, but fresh pry marks on the door of one of the contractor’s trailers. Giddis said the door appeared bent and damaged by failed attempts to get in.
Speaking with the site manager the next morning revealed the men were the contractor’s employees.
“They ‘were’ employees — he fired them after hearing about what they did,” Giddis said. “They probably knew what was inside because they worked with the dude.”
The case awaits review from the Grand Traverse County prosecutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.