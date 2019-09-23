MAYFIELD — Deputies successfully ended the hunt Friday for a man accused of burning his girlfriend with cigarettes and slamming her head into his pickup’s dashboard during an argument.
The 25-year-old Grawn man awaits formal charges from the Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after the Sept. 18 morning assault, which deputies noted left his 22-year-old accuser bruised, bloodied and with multiple, distinct burn marks.
The Traverse City woman declined medical attention, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless.
The couple was at a friend’s house when the argument began, Fewless said, spurred when he discovered a dating app on his girlfriend’s phone. Fewless said that he became more aggressive and the friend asked the couple to leave.
The fight continued in the man’s pickup truck, according to Fewless, where the 25-year-old punched the woman repeatedly, bit her arm, put out cigarettes on her skin and pulled her hair. Fewless said the man also took his girlfriend’s cell phone to prevent her calling for help, pushed her out of the truck, and hit her with the car door as she tried to stand up.
He then drove off, leaving the 22-year-old to walk to the Mayfield Country Store on Garfield Road, where employees called police.
The couple doesn’t live together, Fewless said, but have a child in common.
Deputies searched for the man through Wednesday but were initially unsuccessful.
Investigators have recommended a charge of aggravated assault. The accusation of using a cigarette to burn the woman could potentially bump the case to felony status, Fewless said, at the prosecutor’s discretion.
