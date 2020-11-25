ELBERTA — Robert Michael Freebold will face open murder charges in the homicides of his wife and two adult sons, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Department.
The announcement came late Wednesday morning, and details the 58-year-old Elberta man’s pending charges — three counts of open murder, a release states.
Open murder is commonly used to secure charges as a prosecutor continues investigating a case, often with pending lab results, like this case. An open murder charge can be amended by a prosecutor — or jury — to first- or second-degree murder. Both carry potential life sentences.
Investigators from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Department and Frankfort Police Department first responded to a home in Elberta on Friday evening, after a suspicious call to 911.
Dispatchers could hear labored breathing over the line, according to a sheriff’s department release, along with a possible, faint call for help.
Officers found Freebold slouched and critically injured with gunshot wounds near the family home’s front door at about 6:30 p.m. Once inside, officers found three more three other people, all suffering from gunshot wounds, another release states.
Robert Michael Freebold's wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, and eldest son, Robert James Freebold, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The youngest victim, 20-year-old younger son Malachi Andrew Maloney, died en-route to Munson Medical Center.
The elder Robert Freebold was taken to Munson Medical Center in critical condition. It took detectives several attempts to interview him, Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers said Tuesday.
Freehold is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Benzie County’s 85th District Court. He is currently in custody at Munson.
