LAKE ANN — A man could face felony charges after investigators say he pulled a gun on his wife.
A call just after 2 a.m. Tuesday drew Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies to the couple’s Long Lake Township home, according to Lt. Chris Oosse. The man’s 35-year-old wife called 911 in the heat of an argument with her 38-year-old husband.
It quickly escalated.
The woman told deputies her husband became enraged and fetched a handgun from his gun safe, waving it around and telling her “he was going to kill her,” Oosse said.
He eventually returned the gun to its safe, Oosse added, before deputies arrived.
They promptly arrested the man, who cooperated with police. A PBT revealed a BAC of 0.18, according to authorities.
Oosse said the Sheriff’s Department plans to recommend charges of felonious assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
A report heads to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor for review.
“People need to be a lot more safe with their guns,” Oosse said.
