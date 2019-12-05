TRAVERSE CITY — A man who ran, hid and nearly escaped after a car chase could pay for it in court, investigators said.
The 21-year-old, who investigators believe hails from Benzie County, sits in jail in the Wednesday chase’s aftermath. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department requested charges of fleeing and eluding; resisting and obstructing police; operating under the influence of drugs; use of methamphetamine and breaking and entering, according to Capt. Randy Fewless.
A deputy happened upon the man by chance on patrol Wednesday along U.S. 31 south — he was driving behind 21-year-old’s white minivan and opted to run its plate.
“Our guys will randomly do that if they’re behind a car — it’ll tell us if they’ve got a warrant or if it’s suspended or if there’s insurance on the car, if the plate’s bad,” Fewless said.
It revealed the car’s owner didn’t have a valid license, he said, and the deputy pulled into the lane next to the man to see if he matched a given description.
He did.
The deputy flipped on his lights and attempted a traffic stop, which Fewless said proved unsuccessful. The minivan pulled off 31 into the Meadow Lane Mobile Home Park, speeding up to lose the tailing cruiser.
The driver pulled a fast turn onto Calla Lilly Lane and lost control, crashing the van into a snowbank, Fewless said.
Another deputy arrived and they ordered the man out of the car. He stepped out and then took off on foot.
Deputies lost sight of him behind a row of trailers and instead focused on the man’s passenger, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Wexford County. The passenger, also a 21-year-old man, insisted he didn’t know the driver’s full name. He said they were heading to the trailer park to visit the driver’s girlfriend.
Meanwhile, Fewless said, the man-at-large found a hiding spot in a nearby shed, swiping a Carhartt jacket and pair of white camouflage snowpants stored inside. The shed owner spotted him and called the cops.
Deputies found him soon after hiding underneath a porch on Daffodil Circle. A discarded pair of white snowpants were found nearby, and Fewless said the man wore a brown Carhartt jacket.
Deputies also found a glass meth pipe in his van, Fewless said, and a warrant for a blood test will review if he’d been using meth while driving.
The case is being reviewed by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.