TRAVERSE CITY — A man who ran, hid and nearly escaped after a car chase could pay for it in court, investigators said.

The 21-year-old, who investigators believe hails from Benzie County, sits in jail in the Wednesday chase’s aftermath. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department requested charges of fleeing and eluding; resisting and obstructing police; operating under the influence of drugs; use of methamphetamine and breaking and entering, according to Capt. Randy Fewless.

A deputy happened upon the man by chance on patrol Wednesday along U.S. 31 south — he was driving behind 21-year-old’s white minivan and opted to run its plate.

“Our guys will randomly do that if they’re behind a car — it’ll tell us if they’ve got a warrant or if it’s suspended or if there’s insurance on the car, if the plate’s bad,” Fewless said.

It revealed the car’s owner didn’t have a valid license, he said, and the deputy pulled into the lane next to the man to see if he matched a given description.

He did.

The deputy flipped on his lights and attempted a traffic stop, which Fewless said proved unsuccessful. The minivan pulled off 31 into the Meadow Lane Mobile Home Park, speeding up to lose the tailing cruiser.

The driver pulled a fast turn onto Calla Lilly Lane and lost control, crashing the van into a snowbank, Fewless said.

Another deputy arrived and they ordered the man out of the car. He stepped out and then took off on foot.

Deputies lost sight of him behind a row of trailers and instead focused on the man’s passenger, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Wexford County. The passenger, also a 21-year-old man, insisted he didn’t know the driver’s full name. He said they were heading to the trailer park to visit the driver’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Fewless said, the man-at-large found a hiding spot in a nearby shed, swiping a Carhartt jacket and pair of white camouflage snowpants stored inside. The shed owner spotted him and called the cops.

Deputies found him soon after hiding underneath a porch on Daffodil Circle. A discarded pair of white snowpants were found nearby, and Fewless said the man wore a brown Carhartt jacket.

Deputies also found a glass meth pipe in his van, Fewless said, and a warrant for a blood test will review if he’d been using meth while driving.

The case is being reviewed by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor.

