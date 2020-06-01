TRAVERSE CITY — A man has been arrested after investigators say he choked his five-year-old son.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the call on May 30 to a home in Blair Township. The boy’s grandfather called police, according to the release, after the boy’s uncle saw the five-year-old’s injuries and called him. The uncle told deputies he’d heard his brother and nephew screaming from another room.
Upon arrival, investigators noted marks on the young boy’s neck and bruising near his eyes. They also discovered the boy’s father had taken off on a bicycle.
Deputies cuffed the man after tracking him to the Pantry Shelf party store in Grawn. He initially resisted arrest, according to the release, and took a gash to the head while being taken into custody. He was treated on the scene by EMS and taken to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The child was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
Investigators recommended charges of child abuse, resisting and obstructing police and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm. The case now awaits review by Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
