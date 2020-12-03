TRAVERSE CITY — A local man was taken to the hospital and then a jail cell after an argument escalated, according to investigators.
The call came in to dispatchers just after 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department incident logs. The woman on the other end of the line told them a man was harassing her as she sat inside her car in a parking lot off US 31, the logs read.
The log makes clear the two were familiar with each other, as the women told dispatchers the man was “supposed to be going to rehab,” and pointed to a mixture of “detox pills” and alcohol as the cause of his state.
Dispatchers were about two minutes into the call when the man picked up a sizable rock, logs state. They told her to get away from him, and she pulled out onto US 31 and found a roadside park to wait for deputies.
Within four minutes of the call, dispatchers no longer knew where the man — a slim-framed white male of average height, brown hair and jeans and a sweatshirt — had gone.
It didn’t take deputies long to track him down, however — one soon spotted the man walking haphazardly across 31, spurring near-misses with passing drivers.
Several swerved to avoid hitting him, the logs state.
The deputy watched as the man fell down and a good Samaritan stopped to help. The man regained his footing, however, and the driver continued on.
Logs state the man continued trying to walk into busy afternoon traffic before opting to lay down in the grass off 31’s shoulder.
The deputy was able to get closer at that point by pulling into a nearby driveway. The suspect was placed in cuffs without incident, according to the log.
He was taken to Munson Medical Center for evaluation, according to the log, and after a few hours, taken to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The woman escaped uninjured, though she told dispatchers the man physically grabbed her during the scuffle.
