GRAWN — A couple woke in the middle of the night to spot a stranger pulling out of the driveway in their car.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators are still on the hunt for the silver 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Latitude — license plate EAN2312 — which was reported stolen just before 2 a.m. Saturday from the 2400 block of Tyler Hills Drive in Long Lake Township.
The Jeep sports no other distinguishing features.
The Jeep’s owner, a 32-year-old woman, woke minutes before the theft to a knocking at her home’s front and back doors. She roused her still-asleep boyfriend in time for the couple to catch what they described to deputies as a white “young man” or possibly a “teenage kid” wearing a blue sweatshirt. They watched as he moved to the driveway, hopped into the Jeep and backed out into the street, according to Capt. Randy Fewless, and then drove off down Tyler Hills Drive.
The model’s starting price comes in at about $25,740, according to the manufacturer’s website, and less basic models only increase in price.
The couple told deputies they didn’t recognize the man and could offer little in way of leads.
The Jeep has since been entered into lein as stolen, Fewless said, and investigators have yet to track it down.
Investigators are still pursuing the incident and have no clear leads at this time.
Anyone with information can call dispatch at 231-922-4550.
