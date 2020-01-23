BINGHAM — A man is in the hospital and another in jail after an evening argument escalated.
A 53-year-old Elmwood Township man was arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday after investigators say he beat his daughter and stabbed her boyfriend in the back, according to Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
The stabbing sent the 23-year-old to the hospital with a collapsed lung and life-threatening injuries, he added.
“What caused it could’ve been a number of things, we can never be fully sure on that,” Borkovich said. “There’s often tensions you don’t know about.”
Deputies were called to a home on Lucille Street in Elmwood Township around 5:45 p.m. after an argument between the father and his 20-year-old daughter escalated.
Borkovich said the father punched his daughter several times in the face.
When her visiting boyfriend tried to intervene, the man pulled a knife.
The young couple’s child was present during the attack.
The father ran from the scene and deputies found him soon after hiding in a nearby shed.
“Obviously in the snow, it’s not too hard to find people,” Borkovich said.
A friend took the 23-year-old to Munson Medical Center, where he remained Thursday. Elmwood Township Fire and Rescue personnel treated the daughter for injuries to her face at the scene, according to a release.
Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell will make a determination on charges, Borkovich said, which could range from felonious assault to attempted homicide.
“With those crimes of passion so to speak and those domestics, there’s a wide variety of charges that they could look at,” he added.
Borkovich said there’s no evidence drugs or alcohol were involved, and investigators haven’t responded to prior spats at the home.
The 53-year-old remains in the Leelanau County Jail as the investigation continues.
“People are always going to have conflicts, at work, with other people, with neighbors, with family,” Borkovich said. “Please step back from it, think a little bit before you react or do something. Sometimes the best thing is just to walk away.”
