TRAVERSE CITY — A man got shelter from the rain in the back of a police cruiser after investigators said he broke into a woman’s home.
The man, a 37-year-old from Suttons Bay, awaits potential charges for illegal entry, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse said.
The 59-year-old woman, who lives off Crown Drive in Garfield Township, was startled awake just after 6 a.m. Sunday by urgent barks from her dog. They were soon joined by sounds from the floor above, which spurred the woman to investigate, Oosse said.
She discovered the man — who was sopping wet — and confronted him, Oosse said. The man ran off and, shortly after, led a neighbor to call 911 by knocking at other doors.
“He was knocking on other doors or trying to get into another apartment, it sounds like,” Oosse said.
Deputies arrived to find the man outside in the rain and arrested him.
He blew a 0.16 percent on a Breathalyzer at the scene, Oosse said.
The case awaits review from the county prosecutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.