TRAVERSE CITY — Death threats could yield charges against a local man, investigators say.
The 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department community police officer responded to an 8:20 a.m. call to a Garfield Township home.
There, he met with the man’s 31-year-old wife, who claimed he’d been sending her threatening text messages, according to a release. In several, he threatened to kill her.
She also told investigators her husband attacked her last month — according to the release, he had been using methamphetamine and while under the influence, choked her until she passed out.
Deputies, with help from the Sheriff’s Department Interdiction Team, tracked the man down in Fife Lake Township. During the investigation, they also learned he was on parole in an unrelated case.
Investigators executed a search warrant at a Fife Lake Township home and were able to arrest the man.
A 34-year-old woman at the home was also placed in cuffs, and will likely face charges for possession of methamphetamine.
Officers have recommended charges of felony domestic assault and aggravated stalking.
He will also appear in court for an unrelated felony warrant.
Grand Traverse County prosecutors are still reviewing the case.
