ELBERTA — Four shot, no signs of outside entry and three dead — a shooting in the the Freebold family's Elberta home left investigators with a bevy of unknowns.
But five days later, Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers said he and his investigators feel confident they’ve determined what unfolded the evening of Nov. 20.
Hubers announced pending charges Wednesday morning against 58-year-old Robert Michael Freebold, the sole survivor of a bevy of gunfire claimed the lives of his wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, and two sons, Robert James Freebold, 27, and Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20.
The surviving Freebold will face three counts of open murder, according to a release.
Open murder is commonly used as a prosecutor continues digging into a case, often with ongoing investigations and pending lab results, like this case. An open murder charge can be amended by a prosecutor — or jury — to first- or second-degree murder.
Both carry potential life sentences.
Hubers declined to elaborate on what led investigators to seek charges against the 58-year-old Wednesday, but said a return of some lab results and observations at the scene were factors.
“These incidents are always very tragic — my heart goes out to all of the family members and friends,” Hubers said Wednesday. “But I feel we’ve at least done our part. We can’t replace any lives, but we can bring the doer in these incidences to justice.”
The elder Freebold remains in critical condition at Munson Medical Center — and now, in custody — after suffering a gunshot wound himself, according to Hubers.
Despite several attempts, investigators have been unsuccessful in interviewing the man, Hubers said. He mentioned confusion and memory issues Tuesday, and the next morning said Freebold still had not said much to detectives.
The shooting erupted at about dinnertime Nov. 20, according to a previous sheriff’s department release.
The multi-homicide was discovered after a strange 911 call rang into Benzie County Central Dispatch at about 6 p.m., according to the release. Dispatchers heard labored breathing and what sounded like a faint call for help, but no one answered their questions.
They tracked the cellphone signal and sent help to the Elberta home off Grand Avenue.
A pair of officers from the Sheriff’s Department and Frankfort Police Department were the first to arrive, according to a Sheriff’s Department release.
They found the first of the family of four — 58-year-old Freebold — slumped just inside the doorway, critically injured. Inside, they found three more people shot — mother and two sons, all of whom would be pronounced dead at the scene or en route to the hospital.
Deputies had little prior contact with the family, and nearest neighbors — a quarter-mile away — told investigators they hadn’t noticed anything wrong until red and blue lights illuminated the street, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Hubers previously told the Record-Eagle two handguns were found inside the home, and both had been fired.
Autopsy results for Freebold’s family members remain pending, Sheriff Ted Schendel said Tuesday. The department also awaits the return of several lab tests conducted by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, and detectives have several interviews pending.
What precipitated the shooting remains unclear.
Freebold was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Benzie County’s 85th District Court. A time has yet to be scheduled, and partially hinges on the man’s hospital release. Hubers said an arraignment could also be done remotely from Munson.
