TRAVERSE CITY — Two siblings face charges after police said they lifted an $8,000 Ironman demo bicycle.
Jerry Hendershott, 39, and Cynthia Hendershott, 40, are accused of stealing the bike from its owners’ hotel room in August 2019.
Cynthia Hendershott was an employee of the hotel during the theft.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators linked her to the crime after reviewing surveillance footage from the hotel, said Capt. Randy Fewless. The video showed Jerry Hendershott walking the bike out of the hotel, he said. Investigators recognized him from past arrests.
The case was delayed over difficulties accessing and recovering that footage, Fewless said. A specialist was able to retrieve the video.
The bicycle, a Cannondale Carbon Fiber Super Six EVO, was to be demo’d during Ironman race events, Fewless said, and outfitted with specialized equipment. It was stolen from the room while its owner attended the race, he added.
An Acme Township business owner discovered the bike abandoned behind their building and tracked down its owner last week. The Troy-based owner came and picked it up, Fewless said, which means investigators haven’t had a chance to examine it as evidence.
Fewless wasn’t sure what condition the bike was in, but said it looked like the bike had been there for “some time.”
Cynthia Hendershott faces charges of larceny in a building, conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny in a building and lying to a police officer as a fourth-time habitual offender. They could net her a life sentence if convicted.
Her brother is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property, larceny in a building, conspiracy to commit larceny in a building and lying to a police officer, also as a fourth-time habitual offender.
He could also face a life sentence if convicted.
The siblings were arrested at their homes in Blair and Garfield townships on Tuesday.
