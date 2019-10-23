TRAVERSE CITY — Three open-line calls to 911 drew deputies to a still-unfolding scene at an East Bay Township home.
They also landed a 40-year-old Traverse City man in jail on suspicion of assault, and a 27-year-old woman in jail on an unrelated felony fraud warrant.
The Monday morning calls rang in around 8:40 a.m., said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark. The first two were hang-ups, but a third revealed sounds of distress on the other line.
Two East Bay Township community police officers arrived at the residence and a 17-year-old witness pointed them to a backyard shed, Clark said, where she told them the Traverse City man was “beating on” his girlfriend. She said she’d caught the man hitting and choking the woman and pulling her hair.
Crying from inside clued deputies in and they kicked in the door after warnings drew no response, Clark said.
The man, who Clark said then grew enraged, levied a string of profanities at deputies and then charged, Clark said.
Deputies shocked the man with a Taser and then cuffed him.
The 27-year-old woman, a Kingsley resident, declined medical attention despite blood on her ear and neck, or to speak with deputies. Officers found her hiding under a shelf.
She was also arrested on a felony fraud warrant out of Benzie County, Clark said.
Both remain in jail Tuesday morning awaiting action from local prosecutors, Clark said.
