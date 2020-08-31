TRAVERSE CITY — Residents can venture outside and unlock their doors as a man is placed in custody.
Investigators put out a call to stay safe around 11:20 a.m. Monday as they hunted for a potentially armed man near east Blair Town Hall and Freedom roads in Paradise Township, according to a Grand Traverse 911 Facebook release.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department officers were on the search from then on for the man, who was apparently dressed in black and traveling on-foot. They suspected he had a weapon on him.
Investigators nabbed the suspect an hour later, according to the post, just before 12:16 p.m.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department Capts. Chris Clark and Randy Fewless did not immediately return calls for comment.
Grand Traverse 911 offered no other information on the suspect.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
