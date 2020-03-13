BELLAIRE — Expert testimony continued as the trial of suspended Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Terrence J. Starr proceeded at a snail’s pace for the fourth day.
The trial, which was expected to end Thursday, stretched past 6:30 p.m. and will extend with the defense’s case until Friday — and possibly into next week — at the 86th District Court in Bellaire. Closing statements could come as early as Friday followed by instructions to jurors before the seven-person panel begins its deliberations.
Starr faces three misdemeanor counts — false report of a crime to police, intentional false report of child abuse to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the false and malicious accusation of criminal sexual conduct. Starr could serve time in jail if convicted.
The charges relate to accusations Starr, when he was the principal at Cherryland Middle School in January 2018, sent a batch of anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against a now-graduated student during a pep rally in October 2012.
Lengthy examinations of witnesses — including Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Goff, who gave testimony on his handwriting analysis of the envelopes for more than six hours over the course of two days — were combined with interruptions and several back-and-forth arguments between Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter and Starr’s defense team, Donald Passenger and Jonathan Moothart. Goff testified Wednesday that it was probable Starr addressed those envelopes.
Testimony was heard from MSP Sgt. Stephen Porter, who led the investigation into the anonymous letters that accused Travis of groping a cheerleader and other female students. Porter concluded those accusations had no merit.
Porter said when he spoke with Starr in December 2018 that he told Starr the handwriting analysis pointed to Starr as the author, but that Starr denied having anything to do with the letters.
During cross examination of Porter, Passenger determined that Porter had not received the September 2018 report from the Antrim County sheriff’s department examining Starr’s iPad and MacBook Pro until Dec. 6, 2019. That examination showed no evidence to suggest Starr authored the letters or that implicated Starr in writing the letters.
Porter also testified that Starr did not offer up any suspects when asked who might have written the letters. Travis, former Elk Rapids Superintendent Stephen Prissel and the now-graduated student all testified previously that they provided several suspects to Porter. Porter said he did not seek handwriting samples from any of those suspects — except for Starr and Prissel — including several people who had known animosity with Travis, nor did Porter follow any of those leads.
Passenger asked Judge Robert Cooney for a dismissal on counts one and two after Rossiter rested his case. Cooney declined to make a ruling and said he will take the arguments under advisement.
Day five of the trial begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday, despite the announcement Thursday that the 86th District Court will adjourn trials because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
