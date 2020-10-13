TRAVERSE CITY — Police are investigating after a body was found near Chum’s Corner.
The discovery came around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
He said the body, belonging to a 55-year-old local man, was found near the Family Fare gas station in the Chum’s Corner area.
An autopsy will be conducted in Kalamazoo Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless. He said the department would “know more after that,” and declined to say whether investigators suspected foul play.
Giddis said the investigation is ongoing, and family is still being notified.
