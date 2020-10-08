BELLAIRE, Michigan -- Three men face felony charges after investigators said they aided in a plot to abduct and execute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The men -- Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null, each charged with a terrorist act and felony weapons offense -- appeared in video arraignments Thursday morning in Antrim County.
Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter observed the hearing while Gregory Townsend, an assistant Michigan attorney general, represented the state.
Townsend called the men "extremely dangerous," and requested high bonds.
"They belong to terrorist organizations, groups," Townsend said. "They're targeting the government and politicians."
