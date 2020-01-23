TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies are investigating after a safe was lifted from a Garfield Township apartment.
A man returned to the Creekside Drive unit around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday to find the door damaged, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse. He called 911 and waited for deputies before stepping inside.
They didn’t find a suspect, Oosse said, but discovered a safe had been stolen. The man told deputies the safe held “a lot” of jewelry and a jewelry box.
The monetary value is still being tallied on the swiped goods.
The investigation is ongoing, and Oosse said no suspects have been identified at this point.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.