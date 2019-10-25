KINGSLEY — Two bodies were found this morning in a home near Kingsley, law enforcement officials said.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators remained on the scene as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to a release posted to social media.
Investigators are still identifying the pair and notifying their families, and there is no evidence of any public danger, the post reads.
Michigan State Police Grayling Forensics Lab Director Connie Swander said an MSP crew was assisting in processing the scene Friday afternoon.
Several Sheriff’s Department officials did not immediately return calls for more information on the matter.
See updates as details become available at www.record-eagle.com.
