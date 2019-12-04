KINGSLEY — An investigation into a murder-suicide involving two Michigan Department of Corrections officers revealed an argument amid a faltering relationship as a possible motive.
Angelina Winn and Tara Kelley were a couple who lived together near Kingsley for several years, Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless said.
The two also worked together at Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee.
Winn, 49, was texting another woman on Oct. 23, two days before Winn and Kelley didn’t show up for work, Fewless said. Texts and interviews with the woman, who also works at Oaks, showed Winn’s replies abruptly stopped at 10:17 p.m.
Investigations revealed that Kelley, 53, knew Winn was communicating with another woman, and a letter from the woman to Winn suggested a relationship between the two was starting, Fewless said.
“We believe that may have precipitated this, that there may have been an argument that night over the texting and a new relationship beginning to form,” he said.
If true, that argument ended when Kelley shot Winn several times with a Glock .40-caliber pistol as Winn sat in a recliner before Kelley shot herself, Fewless said.
Nothing indicated Kelley planned the killing ahead of time, Fewless said.
Autopsies showed both women were drinking that night, with Kelley having a .36 blood-alcohol content and Winn, .22, Fewless said. Investigators also found wine glasses nearby.
Interviewers learned that Kelley and Winn had a big argument a few days prior, and Winn told the woman she was texting that she was considering moving out if things didn’t improve, Fewless said.
A former colleague who lived nearby found the two women after they didn’t show up for work on Oct. 25 — totally unlike the two model employees who were never late, Fewless said. A sergeant at Oaks asked the colleague to check on them, and she could tell their vehicles were still in their garage. She let the sergeant know, who called central dispatch to request a wellness check.
Deputies were on their way when the colleague went behind the couple’s house and could see Kelley on the floor through a window, Fewless said. She broke the glass and got in.
The investigation into Winn and Kelley’s deaths is all but over, Fewless said. He’s waiting for a crime scene report from the Michigan State Police, and their findings didn’t contradict anything revealed through autopsies and interviews, Fewless said.
He reiterated how the two women’s deaths is a tragedy for both of their families.
It came as a shock to Kelley and Winn’s friends and colleagues as well, with former coworker Andrea Slater recalling them as funny, big-hearted women with a soft spot for cats, a love of motorcycles and a passion for the outdoors.
