TRAVERSE CITY — The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that was detected in Pennsylvania six years ago.
Now, the pest made its way to other states including Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia.
Howard Russell, entomologist at Michigan State University said it seems to be spreading across the nation.
“It takes awhile for these things to move around, generally,” Russell said.
Robert Miller, invasive species prevention and response specialist with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the adult flies are mobile, but the species is much more likely to be transported by egg masses.
“They’ll lay egg masses on anything,” Miller said. Some examples include trees, semi-trucks, camping equipment, rocks, and fences.
Emily Pochubay is the tree fruit integrated pest management educator with MSU Extension.
She said another factor is considering that egg masses could be transported on just about anything.
“That’s the other piece that’s important about this — it’s not just being able to identify when it arrives or know when it comes here, it’s also leaning on our neighboring states that can help us prevent bringing it to other places,” she said.
Without an infestation, Michigan agencies are learning from other states. Miller said the potential impact is unknown.
“We don’t know how the spotted lanternfly is going to behave in Michigan,” Miller said. “In areas where they do have high populations of spotted lanternfly, grapes are negatively impacted.”
Pochubay said the state is recognized as a suitable candidate for the invasive species to establish because of the climate. But, Miller said the state’s weather, forest and landscape composition could be factors in determining how the lanternfly might behave if there were to be an infestation.
“We don’t know what sort of population densities we would have in Michigan,” Miller said. “We do have a grape industry here in Michigan that could be at risk, if we were to have an infestation of spotted lanternfly.”
The spotted lanternfly is a plant hopper that feeds on nutrients inside of plants. According to Penn State Extension, the pest feeds on the sap of over 70 different plant species, including grapevines, maples and black walnut trees.
“We’re fortunate at least in the tree fruit world right now, that it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too devastating,” Pochubay said. “Unfortunately for the grape folks in the area, it could be a key pest of concern.”
Shady Lane Cellars Vineyard manager, Andrew Fles said he’s keeping track of the updates, looking out for a neighboring state or southern Michigan to break the news of an infestation.
“If we got it, I think we would all be pretty worried,” Fles said. “I think we’re all just — at least I am — so busy just trying to keep the standard array of fungal pathogens and insects at bay, so that’s occupying a lot of our time right now.”
“I think it’s sort of in the back of our minds, as opposed to the front.”
Fruit educator with MSU, Nikki Rothwell said there’s not much growers can do without an infestation other than checking their land for egg masses.
“We don’t want growers to be spraying or trying to control something that’s not even here yet,” Rothwell said.
“Those invasive insects are definitely on growers’ minds because once they’re here they are so hard to eradicate and they’re hard to control because they’re coming from somewhere else,” Rothwell said. “We don’t have the natural enemies or things that can keep them in check and populations can get really large really fast.”
The pest has been on the Michigan Invasive Species watchlist for two years.
“The watchlist is a list of potentially damaging invasive species that could have a negative impact on the state of Michigan,” Miller said. “If something is listed on the watchlist, it’s been determined that it has a potential negative impact on Michigan.”
Russell said the spotted lanternfly is expected to arrive in Michigan in the next couple of years.
“Michigan, we haven’t had a lot of luck in avoiding these new invasives,” Russell said. “We’re hoping that it’s showy enough that people will recognize it as something different and let us know straight away when they’ve found it.”
The lanternfly is white, grey and red with black spots. The Tree of Heaven, also an invasive species, is the preferred host plant of the fly, according to Penn State Extension. Miller said if you’re looking for the pest in Michigan, one place to check would be on the Tree of Heaven.
“We really rely on the public to be our eyes and ears when it comes to looking for and reporting invasive species,” Miller said.
