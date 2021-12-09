TRAVERSE CITY — A highly invasive species of freshwater algae was detected in parts of the Upper Manistee River.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and Department Natural Resources confirmed Didymosphenia geminata (didymo), commonly known as “rock snot” in the Manistee River in Kalkaska County, after a large bloom was found.
It marks the first detection of didymo in the Lower Peninsula.
Rock snot was first observed in Michigan in 2015 along the St. Mary’s River near Sault Ste. Marie where mats covered large portions of the river.
Didymo is often mistaken as oil slicks, even toilet paper, with its long, trailing filaments but despite its appearance, the large algae mats feel like wet cotton or wool.
The ultra-oligotrophic algae infiltrates the beds of cold, nutrient-poor rivers, lakes, and streams with carpets of thick, brown-matted globs quickly taking over the aquatic habitats.
Rock snot aggressively infests waters, and when it blooms, can alter food systems, and choke out native species’ food and habitat resources. It can cause detrimental affects to the Upper Manistee River’s biodiversity, and fishing industry, hence the concern for Michigan biologists.
Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians water quality biologist Samuel Day found the bloom during a fishing trip on Nov. 14 between Three Mile Bend and Sharon Road Bridge landings.
Day, who studied the algae while a graduate student at the Tennessee Technical University said he recognized the didymo bloom and collected samples, which were then forwarded to the EGLE Water Resources Division, and verified by aquatic ecologist and algal taxonomist with the Great Lakes Environmental Center Julianne Heinlein as the “more than nuisance” algae.
Blooms will directly threaten macroinvertebrates, an indicator species to freshwater rivers and streams, and an important food source for the many species of trout, Day said.
“This algae is persistent, and unfortunately nothing can be done at the moment to eradicate it,” Day said.
The Natural Resources Department of LTBB plans to begin monitoring rivers and streams within the tribe’s reservation boundaries, Day said.
Steve Largent, Ottaway/Boardman River Program Coordinator at the Grand Traverse Conservation District, said that prevention and education is vital right now in slowing down the spread of rock snot to other northern Michigan rivers and streams.
Largent also serves in the Adams Chapter for Trout Unlimited, a conservation group of trout angler enthusiasts with a focus on protecting and restoring cold-water rivers and streams for healthy trout populations.
Manistee River tributaries sit closely adjacent to the Ottaway/Boardman River tributaries, Largent said, making the rivers and streams up here especially vulnerable.
“We have a lot of anglers, and other people like kayakers, who frequent both of these waters,” Largent said.
Because rock snot easily spreads from cross-contamination on waders, kayaks, and other aquatic equipment, those who access rivers need to be vigilant in helping slow the spread, he said. Worse — in its early stages of development as a single-cell algae, rock snot isn’t visible to the naked eye, so anglers should thoroughly disinfect gear, waders, kayaks, and any other aquatic equipment with a bleach solution.
Largent explained that during the next few months, it will take a multi-agency effort to post invasive species signs at access sites, educate, and monitor rivers for detection.
Michigan DNR announced Monday that those who see didymo in the water should take photos, note the location, and report it to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network at MISIN.MSU.edu.
