TRAVERSE CITY — New Zealand mud snails are in a creek that feeds into a Grand Traverse Bay tributary.
Stream monitors found the tiny mollusks in Four Mile Creek during a routine survey in June, said Heather Smith, the baykeeper for Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. It’s part of the Mitchell Creek watershed, which drains into the bay near Keith Charters Traverse City State Park.
Experts with Trout Unlimited and Oakland University confirmed the find, Smith said. It marks the latest infestation in the region by a snail already found in the Boardman/Ottaway, Au Sable and Pere Marquette rivers, as well as Shanty Creek, a tributary of the Grass River between Lake Bellaire and Clam Lake.
New Zealand mud snails have the potential to drastically alter a stream’s ecosystem, Smith said. They outcompete native invertebrates and can disrupt a stream’s nutrient cycle.
She couldn’t say just how the snails might impact Four Mile Creek, but said they’ve wiped out macroinvertebrates in other rivers where infestations have been intense.
Those macroinvertebrates, like larvae for the mayfly, stone fly and caddis fly, are a key food source to fish, said Seth Herbst, research section manager for the Department of Natural Resources’ Fisheries Division. These insect larvae are an important food web link, since they carry energy from a lake or stream bottom to various fish species.
“The concern is when an invasive species becomes introduced and abundant, they outcompete a lot of those macroinvertebrates,” he said. “They basically either displace them or reduce their abundances to very low levels, which then could have a high indirect impact on those higher food web levels.”
Heavy New Zealand mud snail infestations could affect trout populations, since they feed on these larvae, Herbst said.
Mitchell Creek and its tributaries are trout streams, Smith said. She agreed the infestation poses a danger to those fish, not only because of the impacts to macroinvertebrates, but because the snails are a poor food source.
“We have seen in other streams that the fish have poor body conditions because they have a lack of nutritious, healthy food because these invaders are outcompeting other invertebrates,” she said.
Some fish that eat them can’t digest them, so they pass through unharmed, according to the Great Lakes New Zealand Mud Snail Collaborative. They’re a poor source of nutrients even for the fish that can digest them.
There’s little that can be done once a stream is infested, since there are no treatments available that wouldn’t cause as much ecological harm as the snails themselves, Herbst said.
A seemingly endless wave of invasive species have caused widespread damage to Michigan’s waters, land and air.
Zebra and quagga mussels, brought in the ballast water of ocean-going freighters, hollow out the food web in the lakes they infest, causing the collapse of native aquatic life that depends on plankton or prey that eats it. And lake trout were nearly obliterated by parasitic sea lampreys that reached the Great Lakes through the Welland Canal.
On land, invasive plants once introduced as ornamentals, like autumn olive bush and Japanese knotweed, grow unchecked, crowding out native shrubs and undergrowth. And insects, like the emerald ash borer, killed entire forests of ash trees.
Fewer seabirds are in the air after falling victim to botulism poisoning, a problem that crops up at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and elsewhere. While avian botulism is not new, zebra and quagga mussels are again to blame for worsening outbreaks, since their filter feeding clears the water and lets sunlight reach even deeper. That spurs the growth of algae that, as it decays, harbors bacteria producing the paralyzing neurotoxin.
Those are only a handful of the many documented invasive plants, insects, aquatic life and diseases in the state and surrounding waters.
Smith agreed the constant news of another invasive might be numbing, but there are still actions people can take to slow the spread of New Zealand mud snails.
The tiny creatures can easily hide on fishing gear and boats, so it’s important to decontaminate anything that touches the water by washing it thoroughly and let it dry — five days at minimum, although she recommends two weeks.
New Zealand mud snails were first discovered in the Snake River in Idaho in the 1980s, Herbst said. From there, they spread to rivers around the western U.S., including in Montana, Oregon and Wyoming. It’s thought that recreational users spread them, and potentially fish stocking as well.
Even one mud snail can cause a new infestation, since they reproduce without mating – and they reproduce quickly, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
