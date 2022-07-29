TRAVERSE CITY — Filmmaker David Siev knew he always wanted to tell his family’s story.
It had all the elements of the American dream.
His dad, Chun Siev, arrived in this country in 1979, escaping the horrific Cambodian Killing Fields. He met and married Rachel, a Mexican-American, in Romeo, and they eventually settled down in Bad Axe, a small town in Michigan’s Thumb.
The couple opened a restaurant, “Rachel’s,” while raising their four children.
David Siev, 29, tells his family story in the documentary film “Bad Axe,” which has quickly become one the Traverse City Film Festival’s most talked-about films.
“It’s been an overwhelming, positive reaction that we have received,” said Siev. “It feels so special when we’re showing it to an audience for the first time.”
What Siev didn’t know is that it would take a pandemic for all this to become a reality.
“I’ve always wanted to share my family’s story, and this precedes the pandemic,” Siev said.
“My parents — a Cambodian refugee and Mexican-American woman, who have so much passion and so much drive — laid this foundation for the American Dream we all built together, which was the restaurant.”
It was the pandemic that brought David, as well as his sisters Jaclyn, Michelle and Raquel back together.
“Part of me was this unemployed filmmaker who came back home from New York to be with family, like so many other young adults,” Siev said.
As a filmmaker, instinctively, he started preserving daily life as home videos while all of them were living under one roof again with mom and dad. He also sat down for long talks with mom and dad to record their “rich history” through the retelling of stories.
“I had these home videos, which were also showing us how to keep the American Dream alive,” Siev said. “Once I began to see the dichotomy of those two things, that’s when I realized I had a film, and I had a story.”
The movie is an inside look at what this family endured during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s shot through their lens, which is as an Asian-American family living in rural Michigan, which comes with its own set of challenges, not to mention running a restaurant.
It has been on the film festival circuit this summer and debuted earlier this year at SXSW in Austin, Texas. It steadily has been generating critical praise for an honest portrayal of life during a monumental time of American history.
The film is an emotional roller coaster that takes viewers along this family’s struggle to keep their restaurant open through mask mandates, protests and politics.
It’s also very raw.
Mom Rachel tries to calm tempers and disputes between dad Chun and daughter Jaclyn, who butt heads over daily operations and how to protect him from Covid-19, as well as Black Lives Matter protests that get intense.
The whole family attended opening night of the Traverse City Film Festival where the movie was screened at the State Theatre and received a standing ovation when they were brought on stage for a Q&A. (The restaurant actually closed for the day with employees making the trek to Traverse City to support the family.)
Chun said now that the country has moved on from stay-at-home orders and strict health guidelines, watching the movie is an immediate reminder of what we all endured.
“It brings back the memories of what we’ve all been through as a country and as the world,” Chun said. “It’s even much harder to have your four, full grown children live under the same roof, who are outspoken, and that outspoken can be pretty scary in the moment.”
The attention is a little overwhelming, said family members, but overall they’re excited to meet fans at the screenings. David, Chun and Rachel plan to attend the two remaining screenings at the festival at 3 p.m. Friday at the State Theatre and noon Sunday at the Francis Ford Coppola Theater at AMC.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Rachel said of attending the screening. “Meeting the people has been a great experience. It’s been a wonderful blessing for me and the rest of the family as well.”
David said the film has been asked to submit to the Academy of Motion Pictures & Sciences to be considered at nomination time. Shot on a shoe-string budget with help from a $40,000 crowdfunding campaign, it has been picked up by IFC Films for distribution and is expected to be released nationally in November. It won two SXSW awards: Audience Award for the Documentary Feature Competition and a Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling.
Chun said this film will touch a lot of people. And that’s a good thing because “we do not forget 2020,” he said.
“It’s like I always say about Cambodia, ‘The more you talk about it, the more you see it, the better you heal.’
“Watching this film will help remind us to be understanding of what each family in a small town, big town, small city, everywhere around the world went through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.