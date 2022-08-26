SUTTONS BAY — A list of 68 applicants for Leelanau County administrator has been narrowed to seven candidates who will be interviewed for the top post.
Interviews will take place starting from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the county government center. Each interview will take about an hour and each applicant will be asked the same questions.
The field will be narrowed to two or three candidates who will get a second interview, said Ty Wessell, county commission chair.
Wessell said he was pleased with the responses garnered in the search.
“We had just under 70 applications with a number of highly qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds and impressive credentials,” Wessell said. “I look forward to our initial interviews next week and feel confident that we will find a new administrator that will serve our county well. Chet Janik will be hard to replace.”
Wessel said the county was looking for someone with management and leadership skills, with experience in employee and board relationships, budget and financial expertise, and evidence of prior work effectiveness.
“We had many candidates with excellent qualities,” said Commissioner Gwenne Allgaier. “I was pleased with how many applications we got.”
County Administrator Janik announced earlier this year that he would retire in December, but if needed would if stay on longer until a new administrator is on board.
Candidates are:
- Deborah B. Allen, of Traverse City, is executive director of development and community engagement for the Grand Traverse Pavilions senior care facility.
- Shawn Fletcher, Dodge City, Kan., is assistant administrator in Ford County, Kan. He is also a pastor and clinical chaplain and has a doctorate in pastoral theology.
- Karl F. Fulmer, of Sioux Falls, S.D., is executive director of a housing and redevelopment commission and an affordable housing agency. He is a Traverse City native.
- Kyle R. Harris, of St. Charles, is director of grower relations for the Cherry Marketing Institute.
- Patrick G. Lamb, of Suttons Bay, is the assistant superintendent of career and technical education for Northwest Education Services.
- James M. Palenick, of Middletown, Ohio, has held several city manager positions, with the most recent in Middletown. According to news reports, he has been fired from three city manager posts in Bay City in 2002, in Rio Rancho, N.M., in 2006 and in Gastonia, N.C., in 2011. In March, Palenick and the Middletown City Council “parted ways” and a new manager was appointed, according to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer. Wessell said he was unaware of Palenick’s job history, that background checks are done only on the final candidates before their second interview.
- Dan Ryan, of Northville, is an administrator in the IT and human resources departments at a Livonia-based business law firm.
Janik began talking about retirement about a year before his formal announcement. Information technology Director Ron Plamondon was also near retirement and there was a question of whether the board would look for a new administrator with IT skills.
The county opted to expand its partnership with SafetyNet, a Traverse City-based company that provides IT management for several organizations and businesses.
Lianna Wilson was hired by the county as in-house IT technician.
Last year the Leelanau board voted along party lines to create a finance department and a human resources department. The contentious move was opposed by the three Democrats on the board who said the departments were not needed and would be an unwarranted cost.
The duties that would be allocated to the two departments were being done in the administrator’s and county clerk’s offices, they said, and there were no complaints that the work was not being done or not being done well.
Darcy Weaver, who was the county’s deputy treasurer, is now director of human resources. Jared M. Prince, formerly the audit manager for Midwest Professionals PLLC of Gaylord, is the director of the finance department.
“Despite the fact that I was opposed to it and didn’t like the proposal I think it’s going well,” Wessell said.
