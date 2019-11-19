INTERLOCHEN — Cristian Măcelaru, a native of Romania, was recently named the inaugural artistic director and principal conductor of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Măcelaru’s roles include developing the summer orchestra program, helping select repertoire and recruiting guest conductors and others. He will conduct the WYSO and collaborate with other ensembles during a week-long residency. He studied violin at Interlochen Arts Academy and spent a summer as WYSO concertmaster during the late 1990s. Măcelaru is also the newly-appointed music director of the Orchestre National de France, chief conductor of the WDR Sinfonieorchester and music director and conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.