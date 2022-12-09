INTERLOCHEN — A 51-year-old Interlochen man was reported missing after he was last seen over a week ago, according to officials from Michigan State Police.
On Dec. 1, Lt. Derrick Carroll said Dean Nicholas Barnes, 51, from Interlochen was last seen hiking in Paradise Township.
Four days later, on Dec. 5, MSP troopers found his vehicle at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Grand Traverse County.
Carroll describes Barnes as a white man who is approximately 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. He is bald with a gray-brown bushy beard.
MSP conducted an extensive search of the area with K-9 and aviation units, according to Carroll.
Troopers working on the case said they believe Barnes has a firearm with him, but he is not considered a threat to others.
Anyone having any information on Barnes's whereabouts is asked to contact MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
