GRAWN — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies chased a 26-year-old Interlochen man across a couple of townships after he caused a ruckus at multiple homes.
Authorities spent Sunday evening following the scenes of havoc caused by a man who now faces charges of vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a crash, driving under the influence of drugs and potentially more criminal counts.
Capt. Chris Clark said a Blair Township homeowner called authorities just after 8 p.m. Sunday to report a shirtless man standing on his land and yelling at his dogs. The man was gone by the time deputies arrived.
Central Dispatch operators then sent deputies to another house on Cascagnett Trail in Blair Township after the homeowner reported a yellow pickup smashed into his house, specifically the garage. The homeowner reported that he heard the truck driver yell "prepare to die," followed by an expletive, Clark said.
The homeowner then retrieved his handgun and fired one shot into the ground and the subject drove away, Clark said.
By then, dispatch operators had received a call from the owner of the yellow, 2005 Chevy Silverado to report it stolen from a Blair Township residence.
Finally, deputies were called to a home in Long Lake Township where the man had driven the stolen yellow truck, pulled into the driveway, then exited the vehicle and dropped to his knees before yelling at the homeowner, Clark said.
Deputies arrested the Interlochen man for unlawful driving away of an automobile, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving while license suspended and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Clark said the case will be sent to the prosecutor to review for any additional charges, such as breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property.
Authorities withheld the man's name until he is arraigned in court.
