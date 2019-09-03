INTERLOCHEN — A new facility at the Interlochen Center for the Arts is closer to reality after the nonprofit received a $4 million donation.
The gift, which was received in late June and announced Tuesday, was from the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation and will be used to construct an $8.5 million, two-wing facility. Interlochen officials said it is the largest non-estate gift in the organization’s history. Five million dollars has already been raised for the project.
“It’s one of the most amazing moments for all of us involved and certainly for Interlochen and the future of this institution,” said Trey Devey, president of the Center for the Arts.
Devey said the donation was kept “under wraps” as some of the details — including what to name the building — were ironed out. The Interlochen Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name this signature facility the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow House.
The Dow family’s involvement in Interlochen dates back to the 1930s. Alden Dow — Herbert and Grace’s son — was also key in developing Interlochen’s first master plan in the early 1960s.
“We are proud to support this extraordinary cultural institution and its mission to develop future leaders whose lives and work will be shaped by rich learning experiences in the arts,” said Mike Whiting, president of the Foundation.
One wing will be designed to serve as living quarters for 60 students during the school year and will be converted to lakeside apartment spaces for faculty in the summer. Devey said it was an ideal way for the campus to be used year round. The other wing will serve as temporary quarters for visiting artists and performers throughout the year.
The housing facility is the “final piece” of the second master plan created in 1990 that included the Phoenix Theatre, Harvey Theatre, Writing House, Aaron and Helen L. DeRoy Center for Film Studies, Herbert H. and Barbara C. Dow Center for Visual Arts, the Music Center and the upcoming Dance Building renovation and expansion.
Design and site preparation for the facility are underway, and Devey said the hope is to begin construction in a year if they can raise the final $3.5 million.
“Imagine going on this 30-year marathon and finally seeing the finish line. That’s really what this gift represents for us,” Devey said.
With that finish line in sight, Devey said the question is where to go next. They now plan to turn their attention toward student and program initiatives, including expanding the financial aid available to potential students.
“This project represents an inflection point for us,” Devey said. “If you’re talented, regardless of what zip code you’re from or what your parents’ bank statement says, we’re going to do everything we can to find a way to bring you to Interlochen.”
