INTERLOCHEN — Lev Zhurbin had been in the United States for less than a year when he got the opportunity to spend a summer at Interlochen Arts Camp.
Zhurbin, a composer and musician who performs under the mononym “Ljova,” was 12 in 1990, when he and his parents fled left Soviet Union for New York. Not long after, his father, Russian composer Alexander Zhurbin, “met someone who met someone” who knew a benefactor who was willing to pay young Ljova’s tuition to the Northern Michigan art education institution.
Ljova said he still remembers visiting that benefactor — James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president and chairman of Carnegie Hall — at his 5th Avenue apartment, and playing violin for him while his father accompanied on the piano.
“It was an eye-opening experience,” Ljova said this week at Interlochen Public Radio, where he returned this week with his strong trio, Trio Fadolin, as part of a performance tour.
That summer in 1990 not only gave Ljova his first opportunities to perform in an orchestra and play the cello. It also further immersed him into his new life in America, offering him experience in bunking with other children his age and speaking English.
Immigration is a common theme among all three members of Trio Fadolin. Like Ljova, violinist Sabina Torosjan and cellist Valeriya Sholokhova both left the Soviet Union “or whatever remained of it,” for New York City in the waning days of the Cold War, Ljova said.
The three came together as an ensemble during the pandemic. Sholokhova and Torosjan had played together for several years prior, and caught Ljova’s attention after posting a performance of one of his pieces to Facebook.
The focal point of the chamber group is Ljova’s instrument, the “fadolin.” That’s a six-stringed instrument played under the chin like a viola or violin, but with two lower strings that incorporate much of the range of a cello, all in an “airplane friendly” package, he said.
Those two strings, tuned to the solfege notes of “fa” and “do”, are what give the unique instrument its name, but Ljova said he thinks of it as more than just a violin or viola with “safety strings.” He sees it as its own distinct member of the string family, with the capacity to expand the possibilities of what performers and composers can do.
“It really sounds like its own voice,” he said. “It has its own sonority, its own sense of humanity.”
Ljova said he has been spending more than a decade performing songs using the instrument. But he struggled to garner interest in the fadolin from other composers, due to the lack of any established repertoire.
The one “silver lining” of the COVID-19 crisis was the time it gave him to work on his music, so he spent 2020 writing, transcribing and recording more than an hour and a half of solo music for the fadolin, he said.
Now, he said, he’s on the next leg of his mission to bring the fadolin to greater prominence: showcasing its abilities in a chamber music setting.
Trio Fadolin had a recording session at the Interlochen Public Radio studio Thursday, before a sold-out performance at Left Foot Charley’s Barrel Room venue that evening.
“It's kind of a special feeling to have things come full circle, and to have people come back to campus again and contribute to the community — this time as an established and an accomplished artist, as opposed to a student,” said Ian Jones, director of engagement at Interlochen.
The group will be performing Saturday at Mundos 305, starting at 9:30 a.m. Attendees at that performance can enter and go as they please.
