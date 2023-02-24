ELK RAPIDS — An interim village manager, tasked last month with helping officials and residents navigate through a wave of recent controversies, reported he and others are making steady progress “righting the ship.”
Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis in January was named interim village manager in an unanimous vote by the Elk Rapids Village Council, an appointment which is expected to last about four months.
Lewis, who retains his mayoral job, was brought in after former Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck resigned, following an investigation into a payroll error which initially cost village taxpayers about $32,000.
The error became a double payment when former treasurer Kerri Janisse mistakenly submitted payroll debit messages to two banks, Alden and Huntington, records show.
Janisse has since left the treasurer’s job to become the village’s planning and zoning administrator. Her replacement, Kristine Davis, has since resigned and the village is looking for a new treasurer.
Other expenses have so far included $12,897 in legal fees; Lewis’ fee, which is expected to total about $12,000; plus $17,000 for the Michigan Municipal League to help conduct a search for a new village manager and $100 an hour for a human resources consultant to review village policies and make recommendations.
One new item of financial progress — the amount outstanding from the original error is now zero, Lewis said Wednesday, in his report submitted prior to a monthly council meeting on Wednesday night.
In November, former Village Council President Jim Janisse, who was running for re-election, said he regretted not immediately bringing the payroll error to the attention of the full council and pledged to reimburse the village for any funds not paid back.
Janisse, who is married to Kari Janisse, later lost the election to challenger Karen Simpson, and on Feb. 6 made good on his pledge, paying $3,273.55 to the village out of his own pocket, Lewis said.
“We have absolutely been reimbursed for the incident that happened nearly a year and a half ago,” Lewis told council members. “The village has been made whole.”
Some employees are on a repayment plan which should be complete on or before the end of the year, Lewis said.
Lewis also reported a local resident, John Matthews, has offered to serve as interim treasurer until a permanent replacement can be hired.
Also on Wednesday, human resources consultant Kate Greene of Traverse City-based Human Resources Partners, submitted her initial findings.
“I think you’re at a really great crossroads right now to look at the internal practices of the village and think about how we can improve those,” Greene said. “Because I don’t think the way that some things have been done in the past are going to take you where you want to go in the future.”
Greene said she began by interviewing all administration staff as well as Police Chief Dave Centala, Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Lane and Harbormaster Mike Singleton.
Greene said while policies are applied inconsistently, she also found many positives — most village staff have good working relationships with each other, for example, employees receive cybersecurity training and there have been no significant workplace injuries.
Issues that need immediate attention include both practice and policy issues, Greene said, such as updating job descriptions, clarifying who should handle zoning enforcement and reviewing internal policies on nepotism and conflict of interest.
“There’s been a pattern of hiring staff that don’t necessarily meet the qualifications of the job,” Greene said. “Which isn’t to say people aren’t doing a good job but when you hire folks that don’t necessarily have the skills and experience coming in, that requires quite a bit of leadership, support and investment.”
That leadership has been lacking, Greene said.
Simpson reviewed her own work over the past three months as incoming council president, recounting how she experienced repeated frustrations but also a sense of hope and determination.
Simpson pledged to work toward hiring the right people, training them appropriately and helping them be successful in their jobs.
“We aren’t going to shy away from or ignore our problems,” Simpson said. “We are admitting they exist, taking a bold, hard look at them and making improvements in a prioritized and strategic manner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.