TRAVERSE CITY — The outside of the building Inphastos shares with North Bay Capital Group, LLC looked like business as usual on Thursday.
A car pulled into the back parking lot where Inphastos company vehicles are under a covering of snow.
The front parking lot features a car registered to an accountant.
But the Inphastos phone number and website are no longer operational. Ditto for the company's Facebook page and Twitter account.
A call to the cell phone for CEO Brian Cloud was not returned.
Inphastos, which has a corporate office at 1652 Keane Drive in a Garfield Township industrial park, has been coping with recent difficulties. The company, incorporated in early 2018, is on its third CEO in the last six months and has gone through several rounds of layoffs in Traverse City and at its production facility in Grand Rapids.
Several former Inphastos employees and vendors contacted the Record-Eagle and said they haven't been paid for work completed or received paychecks that bounced.
Inphastos has been selling some of its equipment used to make housing components.
An employee at Wood Truss Systems confirmed "a couple of things" from Inphastos are among the used equipment for sale located in Michigan.
In addition to a manufacturing facility on M-72 in Leelanau County and its corporate office on Keane Drive, Inphastos has a manufacturing facility it leases in a massive complex at 1120 36th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.
Ashley Capital LLC is listed as the real estate agency for 4 million square feet spread over four buildings at the Grand Rapids Commerce Center.
The listed broker is John Kuiper of Colliers International. Someone who answered the phone at Kuiper's office confirmed Inphastos leases space in the building at 1120, but said it is not for sale.
Inphastos and North Bay Capital Group were both founded by Traverse City businessman Paul Bandrowski, who stepped down as CEO of Inphastos because of health reasons this summer.
Rick Laufer of Elk Rapids said Inphastos was "grossly mismanaged and undercapitalized" after Bandrowski left the company. Bandrowksi conceded last week the rapid growth of the start-up may have led to some of its problems.
North Bay Capital Group led a plan to redevelop the former Pugsley Correctional Facility southeast of Kingsley in Fife Lake Township and had an option agreement to purchase the property from the State Land Bank Authority.
Inphastos, Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center were tenants for the development, but Inphastos left the project in late December.
Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center are suing Inphastos for more than $2.25 million it claims Inphastos owes and refuses to pay, court documents show.
