FRANKFORT — Building homes for low- to mid-income buyers can take a lot of work and ingenuity not only to line up the money, but also keep the cash flow un-kinked.
For the Frankfort Area Community Land Trust, an idea that could help it build four homes for what’s known as the “missing middle” — a homebuyer or renter earning 60- to 120-percent area median income — originally came together in a pizza parlor.
Liz Negrau, the land trust’s interim executive director, said it was board member and Papano’s Pizza owner Todd Bruce who suggested certificate of deposits as a way to finance construction of the first two houses. He does the same for employees who need to borrow money.
The land trust already has funding lined up for the project, including $120,000 from Benzie County’s American Rescue Plan Act money, $20,000 from the city’s share of that same pot and $50,000 in donations from the community, Negrau said.
Another big chunk of funding, a $240,000 Missing Middle Housing Grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, won’t come through until the houses are occupied, Negrau said. That, plus a model that depends on selling one house to finance the next, creates a months-long cash flow hitch while subcontractors and materials suppliers still need to get paid.
Enter an expanded take on Bruce’s idea, where project supporters can buy a $25,000, 12-month certificate of deposit from Honor Bank or State Savings Bank, Negrau said. Those deposits act as collateral for a loan, a key ingredient for the land trust to build the first two houses.
In exchange, the land trust will pay a 5.75-percent interest rate and depositors will earn 3.75-percent interest on their certificates, said Jay White, secretary of the Frankfort Housing Commission. That not only saves on interest over a typical construction loan, but spares the land trust from paying about $3,500 in other financing costs.
Paying back that loan can happen as soon as the first two houses sell, White said. If that happens before the certificates’ year term is up, certificate holders have the option of withdrawing their deposit or waiting for the full term.
Those who do withdraw early won’t be penalized and will still get the interest their money earned in the meantime, said Dixie Lagerquist Hoeh, Honor Bank’s first vice president head of banking.
While not an entirely new idea, Negrau, White and Lagerquist Hoeh echoed one another in saying it’s the first they’ve heard of an attainable home project being financed this way.
They also agreed it’s an idea that could be replicated — especially where other homebuilding organizations can partner with local banks.
Honor Bank already reinvests in the communities it serves, both financially and through its team members taking part in civic groups and volunteering, Lagerquist Hoeh said. Supporting the efforts of everyone working to build the houses helps people keep the dream of homeownership alive.
“We actually have the easy part of ... lending the funds, but that might be our neighbor, that might be our customer of ours, it might be somebody in Benzie County to be able, like I said, to give them the dream of their first homes and keep our families here within Benzie County and going to the local businesses,” she said.
Honor Bank will get some money out of the deal — that extra 2 percentage points over what certificate holders will earn — but it’s less than what the bank would expect from a more traditional loan, Lagerquist Hoeh said.
Financing gaps are not uncommon for housing projects aimed at low- to mid-income earners, and HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing is offering a more direct chance to invest the funds it needs to get two projects off the ground.
Jon Stimson, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in an email he’s offering an investment agreement, with negotiable rates and terms, to anyone who helps fill a $300,000 funding gap for planned townhomes in Frankfort, and a $500,000 gap for an apartment building planned for Carver Street near Garfield Avenue.
In Frankfort, a $600,000 MSHDA Missing Middle Housing grant is a huge help toward building the 12 townhomes on property donated by the Benzie County land bank, and Stimson expressed confidence in raising the remaining funds.
But in Traverse City, the Carver Street project faces a larger funding gap and an August deadline. That’s when Stimson said he’ll lose conditional rezoning and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city.
A $408,000 grant MSDHA conditionally awarded to the project isn’t enough.
“The interesting aspect is, with all the grants coming from MSDHA, it still is only a fraction of the money you need to fill in the capital required,” he said. “I think a lot of people think, ‘Oh my gosh, all this money going to affordable housing, it’s great.’ But it really puts the burden on the developer to come up with the additional capital.”
While developers work to put together the funding for these projects, the need keeps growing: Housing North tracked a 70-percent increase in home prices across a 10-county area from Manistee to the Straits of Mackinac since 2010. In that same timeframe, median household incomes increased by 36 percent. And, from 2020 to 2024, the region needs an estimated 15,542 new housing units.
Meanwhile, hammers are already swinging on eight more of HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing’s townhome apartments, these just outside Suttons Bay. They’re similar in design to apartments the same nonprofit just completed in Honor, with the addition of a few three-bedroom units, Stimson said.
Known as Vineyard View, apartment rents for two units are aimed at tenants earning up to 30-percent area median income at the low end, or $23,820 for a household of three, according to MSDHA. Their rent payments will be income-based, thanks to housing vouchers for the two units. At the high end, two more units are for tenants earning up to 80-percent area median income, or $63,520 for a household of three.
The effort to get to groundbreaking shows how much it takes to piece together the money for below-market-rate housing — the Leelanau County donated the Marek Road parcel, while private organizations and individuals in Leelanau County donated $644,500, MSDHA and the Federal Home Loan Bank granted $400,000 each, plus $75,000 from Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency and $60,000 from Rotary Charities of Traverse City.
Add to that $125,000 in ARPA funds via Leelanau County and $15,000 each from the land bank, Suttons Bay Township and the county road commission.
That’s not even the whole list, and Stimson said it took two years to assemble that stack of funding.
He’s hoping for a more permanent solution, such as a revolving fund, possibly paid for out of sales taxes on home sales.
“We just don’t have a pot of money to dip into that’s big enough — and, if we did, it would have to be several million dollars,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.