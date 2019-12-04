GRAND RAPIDS — Larry Inman had little to say as he left the courtroom at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building in Grand Rapids.
“Excellent,” Inman said when he was asked how he felt following day one of the trial in the case against him.
Federal prosecutors are hoping the text messages and a secretly recorded phone call between the Republican state lawmaker and a labor union representative presented Tuesday in the United States District Court spoke volumes to the jurors tasked with deciding Inman’s guilt or innocence.
Inman, the representative from Michigan’s 104th district, stands charged with three felonies — attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent — stemming from accusations of federal corruption that could see him spend the next three decades behind bars. The attempted extortion, which is the most serious of the alleged crimes, carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. The bribery charge has a max penalty of 10 years.
U.S. attorneys Christopher O’Connor and Ron Stella claim Inman offered his vote for sale last year ahead of a House of Representatives vote on the state’s prevailing wage law.
O’Connor showed text messages Inman sent to Lisa Canada, the political and legislative director for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, on June 3, 2018. He said those messages show Inman asking Canada for $30,000 in exchange for his “no” vote on the effort to repeal the law — an action the union publicly opposed.
“We all need some more help!” a portion of one of the texts read. “You said all 12 will get $30,000 each to help their campaigns.”
Canada testified Tuesday that she believed Inman referred to the nine Republican legislators the union needed to break party lines and vote “no” on the repeal in order for the matter to go before the voters on either the August or November 2018 ballot. She said she did not know where Inman got “12” from nor did she recall ever discussing the $30,000 figure with Inman.
In the messages, Inman told Canada that most of the 12 got $5,000 in legal campaign contributions but added that those people needed to get “maxed out,” which would have meant an additional $5,000 to get to the maximum allowed $10,000.
Inman ended the text with, “We never had this discussion” and signed his name.
“I was shocked, and I was angry,” Canada said during her testimony.
Canada said she did not respond to Inman’s texts and instead called her boss who then told her to call the organization’s attorney. The three made the decision to bring the matter to the Michigan State Police, which Canada did the following day, June 4, 2018.
Inman continued to send texts to Canada in the days leading up to the June 6 vote on the prevailing wage. Inman voted to approve the repeal and the state House followed suit, repealing the law by a 56 to 53 vote. He texted Canada following the repeal that he was sorry he “could not hold them,” referring to other Republican legislators who flipped from a “no” to a “yes.”
O’Connor also played a 15-minute phone call between Inman and Canada from June 19, 2018, that was recorded by the FBI. Special agents approached Canada shortly after the matter was turned over for federal investigation and asked if she’d be willing to call Inman to discuss the early June text messages. She agreed.
Canada said on the call that she’d had a “gnawing feeling” from the texts and that she was “alarmed” and “insulted” by what she read.
Inman apologized and said it was “the most panicked position I’ve ever been in” as he watched Republican opposition against the appeal dwindle from 14 to 10 and then nine in the days before the vote.
Canada asked if the $30,000 would have made a difference in Inman’s vote, and he responded, “I can’t judge that.” When Canada said she was concerned about her name being associated with a $30,000 request in exchange for a vote, Inman said the money “wasn’t for me.”
“Would it have a made a difference for you?” Canada asked a second time later in the call.
“No,” Inman responded. “I was fine with what you gave me.”
Inman admitted later in the phone call, however, that he probably should not have sent those texts.
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s attorney, said in his opening statement he believed the recorded call helps his case and that Canada “tried six ways to Sunday” to get Inman to admit to the quid pro quo. He also said Inman had no intent to sell his vote and that no meetings on the matter took place and no money ever exchanged hands regarding the vote.
“He cannot be prosecuted on words,” Cooke said to the jury. “He has to take a substantial step, and there was no action here.”
Cooke later declined to comment on the texts, phone call or any other evidence introduced during the proceedings Tuesday.
“We’re going to get Larry through this,” he said. “There’s a lot left to go. This was just the first day.”
Day two of the trial begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
