GRAND RAPIDS — Federal prosecutors claim new evidence calls the truthfulness of Grand Traverse County's state representative into question.
Two other state representatives contradicted Rep. Larry Inman's explanations for his vote to repeal the state's prevailing wage law or his request for money from political groups opposed to the repeal, according a filing from U.S. attorneys Andrew Birge, Christopher O'Connor and Ronald Stella.
"In light of this new evidence, the Government is entitled to a retrial to ensure that a new jury is provided the opportunity to consider this new evidence, compare it to the Defendant's prior sworn testimony (and any explanation offered by the Defendant, if he elects to testify at the retrial), and determine whether his testimony as to any matter should be believed," the filing reads.
Federal prosecutors indicted Inman in May on three charges, one for attempted extortion, one for soliciting a bribe and a third for making false statements to the FBI. A jury in December cleared Inman of making false statements but deadlocked on the remaining two charges.
The charges stemmed from accusations that Inman attempted to sell his vote against repealing the state's prevailing wage. He claimed his innocence throughout and said a spiraling addiction to painkillers affected his memory of events.
Inman testified he told Rep. Steve Marino that he would call Lisa Canada, the political and legislative director for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, to ensure every representative who opposed the repeal would get a check from the labor group, according to the filing. He also testified that Marino told him that Marino would explain Inman's potential "yes" vote for repeal by saying Inman did so to save a vulnerable Rep. Joe Bellino.
Marino, who didn't testify at Inman's trial in December, told the FBI in a March 9 interview that both statements from Inman were utterly untrue. Marino told the FBI Inman and he never talked about calling Canada, and Marino never asked Canada's group or any other for checks. He also denied helping Inman come up with a story for why Inman voted "yes" instead of "no."
"To the contrary, Marino believed that the Defendant mistakenly voted 'Yes' because the supporters of repeal already had enough votes and his vote did not make a difference," the complaint reads.
Inman also testified he told then-House Speaker Dan Leonard that Inman would vote "yes" so Bellino could switch from "yes" to "no," according to the complaint.
Leonard on Jan. 21 told the FBI that Inman had said this, but Leonard responded that Bellino didn't need cover and that Inman should vote however he wanted — Josiah Kissling, Leonard's legislative director at the time, told the FBI he was present for the conversation but recalled no mention of Bellino, according to the filing.
Bellino testified that he always planned to vote against repealing prevailing wage laws, and didn't need Inman's vote.
The government's filing is in response to District Court Judge Robert Jonker's order that both sides file a brief on a variety of potential problems with retrying Inman. Jonker wanted to know if doing so would cross into double jeopardy, and if punishing Inman would in effect criminalize political fundraising.
Federal prosecutors argued there's no issue with either, as court precedent states there's no double jeopardy problem when retrying charges on which a jury couldn't agree. They also argued Inman's behavior was distinct from ordinary fundraising and corrupt.
Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, said he had not seen the filings Wednesday and couldn't comment on them.
"I have to look at it and see if it's an issue or non-issue, but I know Larry told the truth, that's what they found, that's what the jury found," he said.
A message for Inman wasn't returned Wednesday.
