TRAVERSE CITY — A car full of more than 12,000 signatures is making the trip to Lansing on Friday as the effort to recall state Rep. Larry Inman looks to clear its first major hurdle.
More than 150 volunteers have been working in shifts from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. seven days a week for the last 60 days to gather the necessary signatures to force a recall election of the embattled Republican from the 104th District. They hit the required 12,201 figure with a little breathing room. The estimated amount of signatures eclipsed 14,000 at midnight of the deadline.
Those signatures now go to the state Bureau of Elections for validation, a process that could take up to 35 days.
Kaitlin Flynn, campaign manager of the recall effort, said she had nothing but good feelings as they collected, prepared and validated signatures Thursday.
“This community has shown incredible support,” Flynn said. “We’ve had our volunteers going out every day, through rain and snowstorms, standing up for their community and holding their legislators accountable.”
A federal grand jury indicted Inman on three felony charges, including attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent in May, that carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Inman pleaded not guilty to those charges and cited diminished capacity because of an addiction to painkillers.
The recall effort has been underway since July 22 and asserts that Inman is no longer fit for office because of the criminal charges against him, his diminished capacity and missing more than 100 votes in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Volunteers went door to door and camped out around businesses and heavily trafficked areas in Grand Traverse County since they got the go-ahead Sept. 23. Staci Haag and Sondra Hardy, who have worked on the recall campaign since its inception, said submitting the signatures is “a big relief” and a product of thousands of hours of work at a cost of more than $60,000.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” Haag said. “This last 60-day push was preceded by a summer of preparation and work, submitting the petition language, people driving down to Lansing to advocate for us in front of the Board of Canvassers. I was on this almost as a full-time job this summer. It’s been a crazy amount of energy.”
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s attorney, said in his appeal of the recall that it is improper to recite language from an “unproven federal indictment” and that the recall effort infringes on Inman’s rights in the pending criminal case against him.
“We still believe this recall petition is violative of Rep. Inman’s constitutional rights and also not accurate,” Cooke said Thursday. “It’s highly prejudicial to our defense in trial. This is now going to potentially be part of the information that is available to a jury pool. It’s very shortsighted.”
Cooke said he is not sure if the signatures will qualify as a valid and official filing, but he added it would be “a real tragedy” if they did.
“Rep. Inman is facing federal charges that he needs to get prepared for and defend,” he said. “His presumption of innocence attaches until such time a jury says otherwise.”
Mike Doyle, communications manager for the Michigan Department of State, said it varies on how many signatures are accepted and how many are rejected by the Bureau of Elections.
“It really depends on how careful they have been in collecting them,” Doyle said. “There have been recall petitions submitted with very few issues and others with a lot of issues.”
Hardy said part of the work the volunteers have been doing is combing through the signatures and making sure they meet the burden of proof the state requires. She said some volunteers have driven new forms out to people whose signatures likely would be disqualified and asked they re-sign more legibly.
“We’ve done massive jobs. The people in here have done massive jobs,” Hardy said. “This has been a lot of legwork.”
Inman and Cooke will have 30 days to challenge the validity of the signatures. Inman is set to stand trial for the crimes with which he is charged Dec. 3 in Grand Rapids.
Flynn expects that a primary election to determine who will run against Inman will be held in March, followed by a recall election in May.
“This is all about representation and constitutional rights, and we’re excited to get some representation back in this community,” Flynn said.
