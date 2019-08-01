TRAVERSE CITY — State election officials approved recall petition language aimed at ousting state Rep. Larry Inman from office.
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Thursday unanimously voted 4-0 to approve recall petition language submitted by local women Staci Haag and Sondra Hardy. Inman has 10 days to appeal.
"We're very, very happy, but not all that surprised," Hardy said.
Inman, a Republican from Williamsburg, has been criminally charged by federal prosecutors for crimes related to alleged abuse of his elected office. His attorney told the court he pleaded not guilty because of a diminished capacity due to a prescription painkiller addiction.
The crux of the recall petition language is that Inman has been criminally charged, asserted diminished capacity and missed at least 80 votes in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Traverse City attorney Michael Naughton said he is pleased the petition language was approved as submitted, though there was some argument about the use of the word "asserted" regarding Inman's diminished capacity.
"Frankly, Rep. Inman's lawyer made my argument for me," Naughton said.
Inman faces three charges, including extortion and lying to the FBI, after federal prosecutors argue he sought money in exchange for his vote in 2018 on a repeal of the state’s prevailing wage law. He is also accused of lying to investigators about texts he sent that solicit contributions.
Inman announced an addiction to prescription painkillers in June, weeks after his indictment, and is seeking treatment.
"No one is making light of that. He needs to take care of his personal stuff and let somebody else do the job," Naughton said. "I feel bad for him, but that doesn't mean I don't want somebody in Lansing representing me and my family."
Traverse City attorney Chris Cooke said he and his client are considering whether to appeal Thursday's decision.
Cooke argues the now-approved recall petition language infringes on Inman's constitutional right to be considered innocent of any crimes until proven guilty at trial.
The petition language wrongly spells out his pending criminal charges as a reason for recall, he argued.
"Right now these are simply allegations," Cooke said.
Mike Doyle, Michigan Secretary of State spokesman, said signatures could begin to be collected immediately, though the safest route is to wait for the appeals period to pass because any appellate rulings could have an impact.
Hardy confirmed the signature-gathering effort was at least five weeks away while they await the passing of the appeals period. They will have 60 days to collect more than 12,000 signatures, she said.
"We can do it. We will do it," Hardy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.