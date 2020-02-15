TRAVERSE CITY — Contributions to a failed effort to recall state Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, hit $97,131 in 2019.
That’s according to campaign finance filings that show political action committees gave tens of thousands of dollars to the Inman Recall Committee. Chief among them was the Progress Michigan Political Action Fund, which put up $22,500.
Inman said it’s a shame that anyone would spend so much money on a recall with an election coming — and his time in office ending — in November.
Sondra Hardy, who sponsored the petition to recall Inman, and committee record keeper Harold Lassers both said it’s the price of running such a campaign. Both cited a 2012 change to state law that shortened the window to gather signatures from 90 days to 60.
“Certainly, the shorter the time frame, the more pressure you have, and the more that puts pressure on all your resources, including money,” Lassers said.
Progress Michigan Political Action Fund wasn’t the only PAC to spend on the effort to unseat Inman, records show. Others include the Michigan Education Action Council and Michigan Planned Parenthood, which gave $15,000 each.
The League of Conservation Voters gave $7,000 and the Michigan Association for Justice and the Advancing Michigan fund each gave $5,000.
Individual donors chipped in as little as $5 and as much as $2,961.33, records show.
Inman said the PACs donating to have him recalled reflects the current “mean and ugly” nature of politics. He considers himself the “last of the breed” of moderate Republicans and said moderates who go against either far-left or far-right ideals become targets.
Seeing those groups donate against him hurts a little bit, Inman said.
“Because I’ve represented those people, I’ve taken on their issues and tried to do what’s best for everyone,” he said. “But it’s water over the dam. They didn’t complete what they wanted to do, which, that’s just politics, OK?”
Lassers said he’s grateful for all the support the recall campaign received, both from its volunteers and its funders.
Hardy said those PACs helped fund the effort so it was actually possible to have a recall.
“So it was really done for the citizens of not only Grand Traverse County but the state,” she said.
The committee sought to remove Inman for the dozens of votes he missed following his May 2019 indictment on three federal charges. Inman was accused of attempting to sell his vote against repealing prevailing wage laws, charges he denies — he still could face a retrial on two of the charges after a jury acquitted him of misstatements to the FBI in December.
The Michigan Bureau of Elections on Jan. 10 found the committee was 208 signatures short of the 12,201 needed to trigger a recall primary election, as previously reported.
That came after the bureau invalidated all the signatures over a typo and missing word on the petitions, a call the state Supreme Court reversed Dec. 30.
Hardy said the committee may not have succeeded with the recall, but it established important legal precedent and got voters excited ahead of the 2020 election.
Meanwhile, Inman said he’s straightened out a filing issue involving his legal defense fund. He was unaware he needed to file paperwork detailing the finances of his battle against the federal charges, he said.
Paperwork shows he’s self-funded the effort so far with $31,500, and a Dec. 6 letter from the state Bureau of Elections warned Inman he needed to file an organization statement and two quarterly reports or face a fine.
Inman said he was never fined, and said he has never asked for any help for his legal defense.
“That was my responsibility to clean up me and my mess, so I hold that as my personal responsibility so, so far I am funding all of it out of my own salary and IRA,” he said.
