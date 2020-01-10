TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan election officials determined a recall committee trying to unseat Republican state Rep. Larry Inman came up short.
The committee had 11,993 valid signatures, 208 short of the 12,201 it needed to trigger a primary election and recall vote, according to a report from the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Officials invalidated 1,878 signatures, with 700 from voters not registered to vote in the city or township listed in the petition heading and 293 disqualified as duplicate signatures, among other reasons.
That came after the bureau's initial review showed the recall campaign came up short and recall committee members tried to rehabilitate enough signatures to meet the threshold. Committee members successfully argued that 166 signatures previously disqualified were valid, according to the report.
But dozens of signatures among 785 submitted on Jan. 3 were duplicates, leading the bureau to disqualify both the duplicate and original signatures.
"Consistent with past practice, 293 signatures were invalidated for this reason," the report reads.
It could be the final blow to a recall effort beleaguered with procedural woes. The state in November originally disqualified all 13,871 signatures submitted because of a typo and missing word on the petitions, arguing the reasons for recall were different from those approved by the state Board of Canvassers. Then, the elections bureau's provisional canvass on Dec. 16 found enough invalid signatures to leave the campaign 94 short.
The state Court of Appeals on Dec. 20 agreed the petitions were invalid, but the state Supreme Court reversed that ruling 10 days later, as previously reported.
Friday was the deadline for the state to validate the recall campaign's signatures.
Recall committee members cited Inman's dozens of missed votes following his indictment in May 2019 on three federal charges — he sought treatment for an opioid addiction a month later.
A jury in December acquitted Inman, who represents Grand Traverse County, of making false statements to the FBI, and deadlocked on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe. He was accused of trying to sell his vote against repealing the state's prevailing wage law, and could still face another trial on the latter two charges.
Follow Record-Eagle.com for updates to this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.