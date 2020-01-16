GRAND RAPIDS — Embattled state Rep. Larry Inman will have his day in court ... again.
U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor announced Thursday the government’s intention to retry the Republican lawmaker from Michigan’s 104th District on two felonies — attempted extortion and bribery — stemming from accusations of federal corruption. The attempted extortion, which is the most serious of the alleged crimes, carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted. The bribery charge has a max penalty of 10 years.
A jury cleared Inman of another felony charge, lying to an FBI agent, after a four-day trial in December. The panel of 12 could not, however, come to a consensus on the other two charges, leaving the jury hung and forcing Judge Robert Jonker to declare a mistrial.
Now, the process starts over again with a trial expected to begin in the summer.
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s attorney, is baffled as to why the federal government continues to pursue these charges against his client. His hope is to convince Judge Robert Jonker that another trial isn’t necessary.
“They certainly have the right to do it, but there are a lot of legal constraints and constitutional issues that we’re going to bring forward to the court,” Cooke said. “Hopefully, we’ll gain the court’s concurrence on dismissing the charges.”
O’Connor claims Inman offered his vote for sale in 2018 ahead of a House of Representatives vote on the state’s prevailing wage law.
During the first day of the December trial, O’Connor showed text messages Inman sent to Lisa Canada, the political and legislative director for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, on June 3, 2018. He said those messages show Inman asking Canada for $30,000 in exchange for his “no” vote on the effort to repeal the law — an action the union publicly opposed.
Inman continued to send texts to Canada in the days leading up to the June 6 vote on the prevailing wage. Inman voted to approve the repeal and the state House followed suit, repealing the law by a 56 to 53 vote. He texted Canada following the repeal that he was sorry he “could not hold them,” referring to other Republican legislators who flipped from a “no” to a “yes.”
Cooke said previously Inman had no intent to sell his vote and that no meetings on the matter took place and no money ever exchanged hands regarding the vote.
Jonker wrote in a scheduling brief filed with the United States District Court of Western Michigan that the case “presents important, novel and difficult questions about the sometimes fine line between legitimate solicitation of campaign contributions and criminal bribery and extortion.”
Jonker also wrote that, given the result of the first trial, he questioned if the court should revisit this matter and said “multiple trials on the same issue have potential to chill legitimate campaign funding activities in a way that a single trial does not.”
O’Connor could not be reached for comment, but he will now work to prove a second trial is warranted.
Cooke said Inman’s spirits were lifted by the not guilty verdict in December and his client is prepared to face the charges against him one more time.
“We were both hoping the remaining balance of these charges would just go away, but he’s maintaining a stiff upper lip,” Cooke said. “Our goal in the first case was to get the truth out. We felt that if we could tell the truth and get that truth to the jury, we’d be fine. We’d walk in as innocent men and walk out as innocent men — and that’s what happened.”
Inman waived his right to a speedy trial, and Cooke said he has 60 days to file his first brief or motion with the court. O’Connor and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will do the same.
