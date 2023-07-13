SUTTONS BAY — The Inland Seas Education Association’s recently purchased schooner, The Alliance, will be arriving at the organization’s campus in Suttons Bay on Friday.
The Alliance is traveling more than 3,000 miles from Maryland before docking around 4 p.m. and the public is invited to welcome the ship to Suttons Bay, according to Harrison Fischer, the marketing and communication coordinator for ISEA.
“I think one thing that a lot of people learned coming out of the pandemic was that outdoor education and a hands-on experiential learning experiences like this are just infinitely valuable for students’ long-term education,” he said.
ISEA’s mission, according to its website, is to encourage stewardship and curiosity for the Great Lakes. ISEA hosts a variety of educational programs for K-12 students and the public.
