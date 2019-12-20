TRAVERSE CITY — The effort to recall state Rep. Larry Inman is teetering on the brink.
An initial review from the Bureau of Elections of the 13,870 submitted signatures found 1,763 of those signatures were invalid — leaving the campaign just 94 signatures short of the required 12,201 needed to force a special election.
A Dec. 16 letter from Michigan Director of Elections Sally Williams to petitioners Staci Haag and Sondra Hardy — as well as Michael Naughton, legal counsel for the Inman Recall Committee — laid out the results of the bureau’s provisional canvass of the recall petition. The review found 825 signatures were from people not registered to vote in the designated area, 510 with an address outside of the designated area, 215 with errors from the circulator, 101 with date errors, 38 with signature errors, 30 with address errors, another 30 with miscellaneous errors and 14 duplicate signatures.
This is the second major setback the campaign has suffered in the last three weeks.
The Bureau notified campaign officials Nov. 29 that the petition was improper and none of the signatures were valid because of a typo and because the wording on the petitions was different than what was approved by the Board of State Canvassers. Naughton filed a lawsuit challenging that determination with the Michigan Court of Appeals on Dec. 2 and is still awaiting a decision.
Williams wrote “even if the reasons for recall printed on the circulated petition were identical to the reasons approved by the Board of State Canvassers or the typographical error could be disregarded, it appears that the petition ... would fail to qualify for certification.”
Naughton said he is not putting much credence in the review just yet.
“It’s not official. We’ve asked for what it is they relied on, and they haven’t given it to us,” he said. “We’re at the point where we just want them to do their job.”
Naughton and Hardy both expressed excitement about the American Civil Liberties Union joining the fight on the side of the recall campaign. Naughton said this is now a “bigger issue than just the Inman recall.”
“This is about the actual basis of the law in Michigan on how to conduct a recall,” he said. “The state of the law on this really needs to be addressed. It’s way overdue.”
Inman said Thursday he is ready to put the threat of a recall in the rearview mirror. The Republican representative from Michigan’s 104th District was acquitted on a federal charge of lying to an FBI agent last week, but the jury was deadlocked on the attempted extortion and bribery charges.
“We’ve got a great feeling that this thing (the recall) is beyond us — it’s over,” Inman said. “For those that refused to sign, I thank you. For the ones that did sign it, have a little compassion and sympathy for me for what I’ve gone through.”
Inman returned to Lansing the day after the jury verdict and said he is ready to get back to the business of representing all of Grand Traverse County.
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just glad it’s — for the most part — over,” Inman said. “There’s no hard feelings on my part.”
Questions remain on if the government will retry Inman on the other charges. Chris Cooke, Inman’s attorney, said he has not received a definitive answer from U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor on if another trial will take place. O’Connor did, however, request the court set a new trial date immediately following the jury’s decision.
Even if there is another trial, Cooke doesn’t believe the outcome will be any different, adding that it has been established the charges were “unfounded.”
“The government put everything on it they had — and then some,” Cooke said. “If I was looking at it from their perspective, I’d be seriously considering if it was worth the time, energy, money and harassment to go through with another proceeding like this.”
Inman remains locked out of his office in Lansing and no privileges, including committee appointments or staffing, have been returned since the hung jury. A spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield told the Associated Press last week that “nothing has changed” with the status of Inman.
Inman met with Chatfield the morning after the jury result and said he was told House leadership had not made a decision regarding Inman’s privileges. Inman said Chatfield told him he would meet with other House leaders over the holiday break to discuss “what is possible and what is not” and will inform Inman of the outcome in January when legislators return to session.
“I’m back on my feet. I’m still representing the residents of Grand Traverse County,” Inman said. “That’s a good thing.”
