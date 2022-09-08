TRAVERSE CITY — As the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) unveiled three concepts for the new riverwalk along Boardman River, a prevailing question for some nearby business owners was: What about parking?
The DDA introduced the three designs to the public at an open house Wednesday near the pedestrian bridge and Jay Smith Walkway, along the same two-block stretch that the riverwalk project seeks to modernize. That would be just the first step in a longer effort to provide full pedestrian access along most stretches of the 1.6-mile Boardman River corridor.
“For years, we’ve kind of turned our back to this river,” said Harry Burkholder, the chief operations officer for the DDA. “It’s this beautiful natural asset right downtown, and we don’t really embrace it very well in this section of the river.”
The DDA adopted its “unified plan” for the lower Boardman Lake about a year and a half ago. Then, this July, the authority held an open house to collect public input on the project, focusing on the alley behind the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street. That input was compiled to produce the three drawings that the DDA displayed to the public Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, the authority announced it had been awarded a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to help fund the project.
The money comes from the MEDC’s Revitalization and Placemaking Program, which in turn is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars.
“We are so thankful to MEDC and thrilled to be awarded this extremely competitive grant,” said Jean Derenzy, DDA CEO, in a press release Wednesday. “This grant will help realize the community’s vision for this most urbanized section of the Boardman/Ottaway River.”
Any of the development plans would require a reduction of parking space in the current lots located just north of the Front Street blocks — though how much parking would be lost would depend on the final design.
The designs Wednesday incorporated varying degrees of natural landscaping and built environments. One of the potential features, for example, could include what Burkholder called a “meadow ampitheater,” on the north side of the river, made up of a large open lawn area surrounded by natural pollinator grasses. Alternatively, that space could be used for a sun deck.
Similarly, different stretches of the river could feature a variety of possible amenities, such as a boardwalk, terraced steps, a naturalized bank, kayak parking, and overlooks. The bridge spanning the river could be developed in a number of different configurations, alternately featuring dining areas, a curved overlook, or a strolling section.
In addition to the goal of added pedestrian and public space, Burkholder said other priorities would be to make the project sustainable through the use of green architecture, treat stormwater runoff, and allow more interaction between the adjacent downtown businesses and the river waterfront.
That interactivity was appealing to Brian Nowack, manager of Boyne Country Sports, 101 E. Front St., who stopped by the open house in the early afternoon. He said the plans could present an opportunity for the store to do more rental business, offering patrons access to the water right next door.
But, he said, the loss of parking would be a major concern.
“That being gone, we’re getting even more limited in the parking downtown,” he said.
Such concerns were also raised by Doug and Martee Hickman, who together own Nifty Things on the same block.
“Is it a little less convenient? Maybe,” Doug said. “But for the better good, I mean, if we can get something that beautifies the area and improves this thing … it’s huge.”
Burkholder said the Downtown Development Authority understands that parking is at a premium, and would simultaneously be proposing strategies to alleviate the added parking stress. Some options could be to develop a third parking structure downtown, something the downtown development authority has been discussing for many years.
“It’s about where you put the parking in relation to downtown, that’s going to be key,” he said. “It’s it’s a huge issue for a lot of people.”
Moving forward, the board will compile the comments made at this week’s open house, mixing and matching some of the most popular and highest priority aspects of all three designs for one final conceptual design. That’s slated for October. Then, they’ll hire an engineer to begin working on the fine details of the project, which will also help provide a more accurate gauge of the final construction costs.
