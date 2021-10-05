MAPLETON — Peninsula Township wants to hear residents’ input on a lawsuit filed by 11 wineries and an association representing all but one of them.
They’re having a special informational meeting Wednesday to hear that feedback, and could also go into closed session to discuss a possible settlement to the litigation.
It’s at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12675 Center Rd., according to the agenda.
The wineries and association argue the township’s rules violate the law and, in some cases, their constitutional rights. A U.S. District Court judge rejected a request to put the rules on hold, but agreed some of the rules may be preempted by state law.
Protect the Peninsula, a citizens group looking to intervene in the suit, argued that state law allows townships to make all sorts of regulations for noise, property preservation, aesthetics and so on.
The case was filed in October 2020. Court documents show a settlement conference is set for July 2022, with a trial set for that month if the case doesn’t settle before then.
